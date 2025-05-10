Team Kazakhstan hauls 4 medals at Judo Grand Slam in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (66 kg), a bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympics, secured a silver medal by defeating Ramazan Abdullayev. The Kazakh judoka made his first international appearance since claiming bronze at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Another Kazakh judoka Talgat Orynbasar pocketed a silver medal at the tournament. He was stunned by Iznaur Saaev, who represented the Russian team in the final 60 kg.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Magzhan Shamshadin and Aman Bakytzhan captured bronze medals at the Judo Grand Slam in the 60 kg weight category. Shamshadin secured his medal with a win over France’s Enzo Jean, while Bakytzhan defeated South Korean Harim Lee, a world championship medalist.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has revealed the 40 athletes who are set to compete at the 2025 Judo Grand Slam in Astana.