Team Kazakhstan hauls 4 medals at Judo Grand Slam in Astana
Kazakhstan’s judo team grabbed four medals, including two silver and two bronze, at the 2025 Judo Grand Slam in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (66 kg), a bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympics, secured a silver medal by defeating Ramazan Abdullayev. The Kazakh judoka made his first international appearance since claiming bronze at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Another Kazakh judoka Talgat Orynbasar pocketed a silver medal at the tournament. He was stunned by Iznaur Saaev, who represented the Russian team in the final 60 kg.
Magzhan Shamshadin and Aman Bakytzhan captured bronze medals at the Judo Grand Slam in the 60 kg weight category. Shamshadin secured his medal with a win over France’s Enzo Jean, while Bakytzhan defeated South Korean Harim Lee, a world championship medalist.
