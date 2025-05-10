Kazakhstan clinches 2 bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Astana

According to the Kazakhstan Judo Federation, Yesset Kuanov (-7 kg) delivered strong performances during the tournament. The Kazakh judoka secured the bronze after defeating Georgia’s Mikheili Bakhbakhashvili in the third-place match.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/Kazinform News Agency

Abylaikhan Zhubanazar grabbed a bronze medal in the -81 kg category at the tournament. He defeated Italian Manuel Parlati in just 29 seconds.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/Kazinform News Agency

This marks Kazakhstan’s sixth medal at the tournament.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s judo team had grabbed four medals, including two silver and two bronze, at the 2025 Judo Grand Slam in Astana.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament in Astana.