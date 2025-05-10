EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan clinches 2 bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Astana

    20:25, 10 May 2025

    Kazakh judokas haul two bronze medals at the now-running Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan clinches 2 bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the Kazakhstan Judo Federation, Yesset Kuanov (-7 kg) delivered strong performances during the tournament. The Kazakh judoka secured the bronze after defeating Georgia’s Mikheili Bakhbakhashvili in the third-place match.

    Kazakhstan clinches 2 bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Astana
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/Kazinform News Agency

    Abylaikhan Zhubanazar grabbed a bronze medal in the -81 kg category at the tournament. He defeated Italian Manuel Parlati in just 29 seconds.

    Kazakhstan clinches 2 bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Astana
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/Kazinform News Agency

    This marks Kazakhstan’s sixth medal at the tournament.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s judo team had grabbed four medals, including two silver and two bronze, at the 2025 Judo Grand Slam in Astana.

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament in Astana.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Astana
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All