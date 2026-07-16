Xi Jinping praises Kazakhstan’s path of reforms

Welcoming the President of Kazakhstan, the President of China remarked that today was a great opportunity to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda.

Xi Jinping noted that joint efforts have driven the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan to a high level, though significant potential for further development remains. The Chinese leader emphasized that the President of Kazakhstan pursues a friendly policy toward China, and this serves the interests of both countries' peoples.

In addition, the Chinese President highly praised the path of large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also congratulated the Kazakh leader on the adoption of the new Constitution and wished him success in the upcoming elections to the Qurultay.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.