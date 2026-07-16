Tokayev’s Shanghai trip secures over $15B in commercial agreements

The agreements include:

Photo credit: Akorda

A Strategic Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd;

An Agreement on the Acquisition of Technological Solutions and Equipment between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Huawei Technologies;

A Memorandum of Understanding on the development of electric vehicle infrastructure and the application of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan's automotive industry between Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Freedom Holding Corp., the Astana city administration, and Geely Auto Group;

An Agreement on the Provision of Services for Offshore Bond Issuers within the Free Trade Zone between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd;

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A Long-Term Strategic Cooperation Agreement for the investment project to construct Coke Battery Complexes No. 8 and No. 9 and a Coke Oven Gas Purification System between Qarmet JSC, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, and Acre Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Corporation;

An Industrial Cooperation Agreement on the implementation of a Li Auto vehicle production project in Kazakhstan between Allur Group JSC and Li Auto Inc.;

An Investment Agreement for the first phase of the Kuryk Port Multifunctional Terminal project between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the administration of Mangistau region, and Kazakhstan Guoyou Investment;

A Cooperation Agreement on the implementation of joint projects to equip border checkpoints with inspection systems and expand industrial localization in Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Industry and Construction and NUCTECH Company Limited;

A Technology Licensing Agreement for the production of OMODA and JAECOO vehicles at the Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan plant between Astana Group and Chery Holding Group;

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A Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Qazbot Technologies and Agibot PTE;

An Agreement on the Basic Principles of Cooperation for the development of Kazakhstan's Data Center Valley between Kazakhtelecom JSC and HV & Submarine Hengtong Group;

An Exclusive Cooperation Agreement for the Kazakhstan-China International Logistics Corridor (Two Khorgos – Eastern Gate parks) project between Harvest Group and Minmetals Logistics Group Co., Ltd;

An Agreement between Transtelecom JSC and GuoDong Group for the construction of antenna and mast infrastructure;

A Memorandum of Cooperation between Qazaq AI Research University and the Shanghai Innovation Institute;

A Cooperation Agreement on the development of artificial intelligence and robotics in Almaty between the Almaty city administration, NERO Group, and UBTECH Robotics;

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An Agreement between the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Soochow University to establish a joint institute;

A Cooperation Agreement between the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Jiangsu Huibo Robot Technology.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.

The agreements span a broad range of sectors, including artificial intelligence, digitalization, transport infrastructure, finance, agriculture, mechanical engineering, and other high-tech industries.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Shanghai at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On July 17, President Tokayev is expected to take part in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026) themed “AI Partnership for a Bright Future”.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with executives of Chinese high-tech companies as part of his working visit to Shanghai.