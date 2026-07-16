Tokayev highlights $30B in Chinese investment during meeting in Shanghai

During a roundtable meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community, President Tokayev expressed his sincere gratitude to China's business partners and praised the enduring comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

Our bilateral relations have reached an unprecedented level. Together, we have entered a new 'Golden Thirty Years' of Kazakh-Chinese relations. There is every reason to say that cooperation between our countries has reached an entirely new level of quality. Our peoples are united by mutual trust, sincere friendship, and a shared vision for the future, he said.

The Kazakh president also extended his deep gratitude to Chinese chairman Xi Jinping, highlighting his personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between both countries.

According to Tokayev, the high level of political trust between Kazakhstan and China provides a solid foundation for further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Last year, bilateral trade reached 49 billion US dollars, a record high. China has invested more than 30 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan's economy. Today, more than 8,500 companies with Chinese capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Among them are major companies such as CNPC, CITIC, and Huawei. We highly value the significant contribution of Chinese businesses to the modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, stated the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev stressed: “In recent years, our countries have successfully implemented numerous major joint projects. As a result, we have created jobs, introduced advanced technologies, and strengthened industrial cooperation. Today, we are jointly implementing new strategic projects. In particular, construction has begun on a large gas chemical complex with Sinopec, a deep corn processing plant with Fufeng Group, and a modern cotton-textile cluster with Lihua Group.”

Chinese automakers are also establishing production facilities in Kazakhstan. Vehicles under the HOWO, Yutong, and JAC brands are already being manufactured in our country. Last year, a multi-brand production facility for Changan, Great Wall Motor, and Chery vehicles was launched. These projects demonstrate that our bilateral partnership is built on innovation, advanced technologies, and industrial modernization, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Shanghai for a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.