World Cup 2026: Argentina, Switzerland to meet in quarterfinals

The match will kick off at 6:00 a.m. Astana time on July 12. Viewers in Kazakhstan can watch it live on the Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels.

Defending champion Argentina is seeking another place in the semifinals, while Switzerland is aiming to reach the last four for the first time in more than 70 years.

Switzerland has conceded three goals at the tournament, the third-lowest total among the eight quarterfinalists. Johan Manzambi has led the team’s attack with three goals and two assists, followed by Breel Embolo with two goals and two assists and Ruben Vargas with two goals and one assist.

The Swiss advanced after a goalless draw with Colombia that was decided in a penalty shootout. Argentina reached the quarterfinals following a 3-2 victory over Egypt, scoring all three of its goals in the second half.

Argentina had recorded 14 goals before the start of the quarterfinal stage, matching France for the highest total at the tournament. Lionel Messi leads the team with eight goals and remains in contention for the Golden Boot.

Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernandez have also scored once each for Argentina.

The two countries have met twice before, with Argentina winning both matches. Their most recent encounter came in the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup, when Argentina secured a 1-0 victory.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France secured a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, where it will face Spain.