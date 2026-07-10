World Cup Daily: France ease past Morocco to reach World Cup semifinals

The reigning runners-up produced another clinical display as Kylian Mbappe inspired Les Bleus to victory despite missing a penalty earlier in the match.

Much like Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the Round of 16 against Egypt, Mbappe failed to convert from the spot but made amends by scoring a superb opener to put France ahead.

Ousmane Dembele, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, sealed the victory with France's second goal as Didier Deschamps' side secured a return to the last four.

The quarterfinal was a repeat of the teams' memorable semifinal meeting at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with France once again ending Morocco's hopes of advancing.

Mbappe also reached another milestone, becoming the youngest player to make 20 FIFA World Cup appearances. His strike against Morocco was his eighth goal of the tournament, drawing him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, while Erling Haaland has seven.

The 27-year-old was substituted in the 77th minute after appearing to suffer a minor ankle injury. Mbappe later confirmed the issue was not serious, easing concerns ahead of France's semifinal.

France will now face the winner of the quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium in the semifinals in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2, while Switzerland edged Colombia on penalties to complete the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal lineup.