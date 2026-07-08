World Cup Daily: Messi-inspired Argentina, Switzerland advance to World Cup quarterfinals

Argentina recovered from a two-goal deficit to keep their title defense alive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Egypt took a 2-0 lead through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir also denied Messi from the penalty spot.

Cristian Romero sparked Argentina's comeback with a header from Messi's cross in the 79th minute before Messi equalized four minutes later with his eighth goal of the tournament. Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround in stoppage time, finishing off Lautaro Martínez's assist to seal a 3-2 victory.

The match ended in controversy as Egypt protested Argentina's winning goal, claiming Mohamed Salah had been fouled in the build-up. Head coach Hossam Hassan accused the officials of denying his side a fair result.

In Vancouver, Switzerland reached their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954 after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw.

After 120 minutes without a goal, Davinson Sánchez hit the crossbar and Gregor Kobel saved Cucho Hernández's penalty before Ruben Vargas converted the decisive spot kick to send Switzerland through.

Argentina will now face Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 delivered more dramatic action as Spain edged Portugal 1-0 and Belgium eliminated co-hosts the United States with a 4-1 victory to secure their places in the quarterfinals.