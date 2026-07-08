Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties to set up FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Argentina

Ruben Vargas emerged as Switzerland's hero, calmly converting the decisive spot kick after goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a crucial role in the shootout, denying Cucho Hernandez following Davinson Sanchez's effort that struck the underside of the crossbar. The victory sends Murat Yakin's side into the last-eight of the World Cup for the first time in over seven decades, where they will face reigning champions Argentina.

Switzerland entered the knockout contest having suffered a significant setback before kickoff, with breakout midfielder Johan Manzambi ruled out because of a knee injury. His absence was evident during a tightly contested first half, as Colombia controlled much of the possession but struggled to create clear scoring opportunities.

Colombia's closest chance before the break came when Gustavo Puerta unleashed a curling effort from outside the penalty area, only for Kobel to produce an outstanding acrobatic save to keep the match level.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with chances at a premium. Luis Suarez squandered Colombia's best opportunity after the interval, firing wide from a promising position, while Switzerland tested Camilo Vargas through Fabian Rieder's well-struck left-footed volley, comfortably saved by the Colombian goalkeeper.

Extra time produced the game's most dramatic moments. Jhon Lucumi came within inches of breaking the deadlock when his header crashed against the crossbar, while Swiss substitute Zeki Amdouni forced another important save from Vargas. Colombia also missed a golden opportunity when Jaminton Campaz fired over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough after 120 minutes, the tie was decided from the penalty spot. Switzerland held their nerve as Colombia faltered, with Sanchez missing and Kobel saving from Hernandez before Vargas confidently dispatched the winning penalty.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Argentina rally past Egypt to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.