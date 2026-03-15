Winter Paralympics final day: 7 Kazakhstani athletes to hunt for medals

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for March 15 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

At 01:15 pm., the para cross-country skiing 20 km individual race for men sitting will take place, featuring Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Usoltsev and Yury Berezin.

At 03:00 pm., Alexandr Gerlits, Vladislav Kobal and Nurlan Alimov will compete in the men’s standing 20 km race.

At 04:20 pm., Anna Grachova will start in the women’s 20 km race for visually impaired athletes.

Recall that the 2026 Paralympics commenced on March 7, where Kazakhstani athletes recorded the following results in the Biathlon Sprint: Yerbol Khamitov finished 8th, Alexandr Gerlits 11th, Sergey Usoltsev–18th, and Yury Berezin–25th.

On March 8, during the Biathlon Individual event, Khamitov secured 6th place, followed by Gerlits in 9th, Usoltsev in 21st, and Berezin in 22nd.

Kazakhstan secured its first bronze medal of the Games on March 10. Para-cross-country skier Yerbol Khamitov finished third in the final of the sitting sprint event.

On March 11, Kazakh athletes recorded three top-10 finishes in the 10 km cross-country race with individual start.

On March 13, Yerbol Khamitov became a Paralympic champion, while Alexandr Gerlits finished ninth.

March 9 and 12 were rest days for Kazakhstani athletes.

Kazakhstan is represented at the 2026 Winter Paralympics by seven athletes competing across two disciplines: biathlon and cross-country skiing. The delegation features a significant age range, from a 17-year-old debutant to a 51-year-old veteran, and includes highly decorated competitors such as a Paralympic bronze medalist, a World Champion, and a World Cup winner.