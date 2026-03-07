Milano–Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games kick off in Italy

Yerbol Khamitov, Alexander Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yury Berezin will compete in para biathlon and para cross-country skiing, while Nurlan Alimov, Anna Grachova, and Vladislav Kobal will participate in para cross-country skiing.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

“These Games are another important opportunity for our national team to demonstrate their skills and proudly represent the country. Every athlete on Kazakhstan’s national team has gone through a long and challenging preparation for these competitions, proving through daily hard work their ability and readiness to compete for high results. Tomorrow will mark the first day of competition for our athletes. I urge all Kazakhstanis to support the national team and wish our athletes good luck, fair competition and bright victories,” said Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Serik Zharassbayev.

The 14th Winter Paralympic Games Milano–Cortina 2026 will take place from March 6 till 15. A total of 79 medal events will be contested in para cross-country skiing, para biathlon, wheelchair curling, para snowboard, alpine skiing and para ice hockey.

On March 7, Kazakhstan’s team will compete in the para biathlon sprint over a distance of 7.5 km. Yerbol Khamitov, Alexander Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yury Berezin will represent the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan has released its seven-athlete roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games.