Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov records another top-8 finish at 2026 Paralympics

In the men’s sitting 10 km individual start race, three athletes from Kazakhstan competed for medals.

Sprint bronze medalist at the 2026 Games Yerbol Khamitov finished eighth in the 10 km race, trailing winner Ivan Golubkov of Russia by 1 minute and 21.6 seconds.

Sergey Usoltsev placed 19th in the final standings, while Yury Berezin finished 21st.

In the 2026 Paralympic medal standings, Kazakhstan is currently ranked 23rd with one bronze medal.

Kazakhstan is represented at the 2026 Winter Paralympics by seven athletes competing across two disciplines: biathlon and cross-country skiing. The delegation features a significant age range, from a 17-year-old debutant to a 51-year-old veteran, and includes highly decorated competitors such as a Paralympic bronze medalist, a World Champion, and a World Cup winner.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yerbol Khamitov has won the first medal at the Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.