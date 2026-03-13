Kazakhstan’s biathlete Alexandr Gerlits 9th in men's standing sprint pursuit final at Paralympics
20:10, 13 March 2026
Kazakhstan’s biathlete Alexandr Gerlits ended up finishing 9th in the cross-country skiing men's sprint pursuit standing final at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy’s Tesero, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Alexandr Gerlits crossed the finish line in 12 minutes and 30.4 seconds.
China's Cai Jiayun won gold, while Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine took silver and Marco Maier of Italy – bronze.
It is worth noting that 2022 Winter Paralympics bronze medalist Alexandr Gerlits missed four targets in the qualification round, which led to a one-minute penalty.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov wins gold at the 2026 Paralympic Games.