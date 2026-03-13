Kazakhstan’s biathlete Alexandr Gerlits 9th in men's standing sprint pursuit final at Paralympics

Alexandr Gerlits crossed the finish line in 12 minutes and 30.4 seconds.

China's Cai Jiayun won gold, while Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine took silver and Marco Maier of Italy – bronze.

It is worth noting that 2022 Winter Paralympics bronze medalist Alexandr Gerlits missed four targets in the qualification round, which led to a one-minute penalty.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov wins gold at the 2026 Paralympic Games.