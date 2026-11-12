Why global scholars are increasingly interested in history and heritage of Great Steppe

William Julian, an American historian who can speak ancient Chinese and ancient Chagatai languages, is working this semester in Almaty as a visiting scholar. This marks his fifth visit to the region.

He made his first visit to Central Asia three years ago, traveling first to Bishkek and then Almaty.

William Julian emphasized the steppe culture and civilization are not just an academic topic for him, it is an important section. He stressed the West highly appreciates the steppe’s rich history.

He noted that one of the key advantages of working at Harvard is full academic freedom that lets historians pursue unconventional and underexplored research topics.

Julian also highlighted the increasing interest of Central Asian researchers in their own historical heritage, particularly studies of the Golden Horde and the region’s ancient past.

“We are witnessing a wave of interest. Researchers across Central Asia are actively studying the Golden Horde and ancient history. It is a tremendous gift that scholars from the region are exploring and interpreting their own past. In the United States, we are seeing a similar trend, with growing interest in the histories of Indigenous peoples being told from their own perspectives,” he said.

According to Julian, studying ancient sources helps scholars better understand not only historical events but also contemporary society.

The researcher concluded antiquity is deeply important, it is not only about learning how people lived in the past. By studying ancient history, people gain valuable insights into themselves and the world they live in today.

Earlier, Qazinform reported thousands of sources about Golden Horde and Kazakh Khanate found in Eastern countries.