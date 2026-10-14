Thousands of sources about Golden Horde and Kazakh Khanate found in Eastern countries

Addressing the international scientific and practical conference “Historical, cultural, political and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the Eastern countries: History, Present and Development Trends,” he highlighted the importance of studying Kazakhstan’s historical, cultural, and economic ties with Eastern countries.

He emphasized, after gaining its independence, Kazakhstan began establishing diplomatic relations with Western and Eastern countries, creating a need for systematic academic research in both directions. One of the Institute’s key tasks has been to search foreign archives for historical sources related to Kazakhstan and introduce them into scholarly circulation.

He also highlighted studying the history, culture, languages and religions of Eastern countries, as well as their socio-political and economic development, is not just a matter of academic interest; it is an important task linked to our strategic interests.

“During two and a half centuries of the colonial period, we lost part of our historical memory. Eastern sources can help us rediscover information about our forgotten language and civilization,” he said.

The scientist added work at the archives of the Eastern countries helped discover substantial materials shedding light on various periods of Kazakhstan’s history. In particular, the point at issue is thousands of studies and historical sources related to ancient times, the Middle Ages, the Golden Horde and the Kazakh Khanate.

Duken Masimkhanuly said thirty years is a significant milestone. This conference will show the public the achievements Kazakhstan has made over three decades of studying the East, as well as the discoveries and findings that have emerged from this work.

The conference also focuses on Kazakhstan’s political, economic and cultural cooperation with Eastern countries, regional security issues, and interaction within international organizations.

Special attention is being paid to the historical significance of the Great Silk Road, the religious landscape of Central Asia, and integration processes among Turkic-speaking states.

A presentation of the photo album book Ordaly otyz jyl dated to the 30th anniversary of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies and a collection of conference papers will be held as part of the conference.

Besides, an exhibition of scientific publications has also been organized.

It should be noted, a Kazakh-language edition of French historian Marie Favereau’s book Altyn Orda. Dala imperiasy älemdı qalai özgerttı (Golden Horde. How the steppe empire changed the world) was presented in Almaty.