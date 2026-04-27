WHCD security concerns renew focus on White House ballroom project, Leavitt says

Leavitt noted that while the administration is considering rescheduling the dinner within 30 days, the incident has highlighted broader concerns about hosting large gatherings on the current premises. She said the lack of adequate space reinforces the importance of the proposed White House ballroom project.

“Well, unfortunately, we don’t have a room big enough here at the White House, which is another point to be made, and the President is absolutely right. It’s why the White House Ballroom Project is not just a fun project for President Trump, like you will read in the media. It is actually critical for our national security that a larger, secure building on this complex, which is the most secure complex in the world, is built to accommodate not only large numbers of guests, but also the President, the Vice President, and members of the Cabinet. The line of succession in this country should be able to gather freely and safely without the fear of threats or political violence, and the White House Ballroom will provide that. So it’s critical that we get this project done as quickly as possible,” she said.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the ballroom project, announced in 2025, envisions a 90,000-square-foot structure capable of hosting up to 1,000 guests and replacing the East Wing. Construction began later that year but was halted in April after a federal judge ruled that congressional approval was required.