In a memorandum opinion issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the court granted a preliminary injunction sought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, finding the group is likely to succeed in its legal challenge. The ruling blocks further work on the project until Congress authorizes it.

The dispute centers on a proposal announced in July 2025 to build a large “State Ballroom” on the White House grounds. Plans called for a structure of about 90,000 square feet that would replace the existing East Wing and host events for up to 1,000 guests.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed suit in December 2025, arguing the project threatened the historic character of the White House complex. The group warned the proposed building’s size and height could overwhelm the main residence and disrupt the architectural balance of the site.

According to the White House, the ballroom would be funded through private donations, including contributions from President Donald Trump and other supporters, with officials saying the project would involve no cost to taxpayers.

Construction moved forward quickly after the announcement. In October 2025, the president said ground had been broken for the project, and heavy machinery soon began demolishing the East Wing. By October 23, the wing had been completely torn down, and by early 2026 the site had become an active construction zone with cranes, pile drivers, and ongoing foundation work.

In its decision, the court emphasized that the White House is not owned by the president personally but is maintained for future administrations and the public. The judge concluded that existing laws cited by the administration do not grant the president authority to undertake such a major construction project independently.

Because of that, the court ruled the project cannot continue unless Congress explicitly authorizes it, halting further work on the ballroom for now.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump approval fell to 33%, the lowest level of his second term.