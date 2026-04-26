Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner after security incident

Attendees were seen on the live broadcast ducking around their tables and taking cover. Multiple news outlets reported that gunshots were heard in the White House ballroom.

Organizers announced that the program will resume momentarily, but did not offer more details.

This would mark Trump's first time attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Minnesota prosecutors have filed assault charges against a federal immigration officer over his alleged involvement in a road-rage incident in February during the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge.