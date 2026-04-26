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    Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner after security incident

    07:10, 26 April 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after what appears to be a security incident at the event, according to a live broadcast on Saturday night, Xinhua reports. 

    Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner after security incident
    Phоtо credit: The White House's X account

    Attendees were seen on the live broadcast ducking around their tables and taking cover. Multiple news outlets reported that gunshots were heard in the White House ballroom.

    Organizers announced that the program will resume momentarily, but did not offer more details.

    This would mark Trump's first time attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Minnesota prosecutors have filed assault charges against a federal immigration officer over his alleged involvement in a road-rage incident in February during the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge. 

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