What is the Kheibar missile used by Iran?

Here are some things to know about weapon:

The medium-range ballistic missile has been developed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.

Unveiled in 2022, it is believed to have the heaviest payload of Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal.

Its range is estimated at about 1,450km (900 miles)

The name Khorramshahr-4 is derived from the Iranian city of Khorramshahr, which witnessed intense fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

It was earlier reported, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry releases Statement on situation in the Middle East.