‘Extensive damage’ in Tel Aviv, Haifa after missile attack

The areas that were targeted were quite large, spanning from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, to the upper Galilee, to the northern and central coastal areas. Ten separate sites were impacted, either directly by missiles or by large shrapnel, and there’s extensive damage in those sites, especially in the Tel Aviv area and Haifa. We do not know the nature of the buildings struck in these attacks.

Initial reports from Israeli medical services say there are up to 16 injuries.

Medical crew are still combing through damaged areas to make sure they have treated all those injured.

This is certainly the first time that we’ve seen two volleys coming in such close succession. Usually, there are hours between each volley of missiles. This time it was less than half an hour.

Earlier, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.