    Trump says US has bombed Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, Natanz nuclear sites

    08:00, 22 June 2025

    President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Al Jazeera reports. 

    Trump
    Photo credit: x.com/WhiteHouse

    He also warns Iran against any retaliation and urges it to make peace, saying: “Remember, there are many targets left.”

    Iran confirms the three sites were hit, but Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior aide to the speaker of Parliament, says the Fordow site has “long been evacuated and has not suffered any irreversible damage”.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump’s “bold decision” and says Israel and the US acted in “full coordination”.

    Iran says more than 400 people have been killed and at least 3,056 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13. In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed in Iranian strikes.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
