Trump says US has bombed Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, Natanz nuclear sites

He also warns Iran against any retaliation and urges it to make peace, saying: “Remember, there are many targets left.”

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.… pic.twitter.com/AqCLmaLYJb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2025

Iran confirms the three sites were hit, but Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior aide to the speaker of Parliament, says the Fordow site has “long been evacuated and has not suffered any irreversible damage”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump’s “bold decision” and says Israel and the US acted in “full coordination”.

Iran says more than 400 people have been killed and at least 3,056 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13. In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed in Iranian strikes.