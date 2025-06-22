Kazakh Foreign Ministry releases Statement on situation in the Middle East

Kazakhstan, as one of the Caspian region states, maintains cooperation with Iran in various spheres. We believe that all disputes, including those related to nuclear issues, must be resolved through negotiations based on the United Nations Charter.

We urge all relevant states to accelerate the development of an agreement aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and providing security guarantees for states that comply with the non-proliferation regime under international oversight, the Statement of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reads.

It was earlier reported, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.