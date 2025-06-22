We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table, UK Prime Minister

Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X.

He said the situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority, and called on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 22, 2025

It was earlier reported, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.

