We are deeply impressed by Kazakhstan’s development, King Philippe of Belgium

“We are all deeply impressed by the country’s development under your leadership. The areas we will be exploring during our visit are very important to both our countries, including artificial intelligence, energy and nuclear energy. We will together witness roundtable discussions with scholars. I am accompanied by a large delegation of university rectors and business representatives,” King Philippe said.

The talks also featured remarks by members of the official delegations from both countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the wide range of initiatives presented and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing practical cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Belgian royal couple in the Akorda presidential residence.

The Head of State and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium proceeded to hold narrow-format talks. King Philippe revealed Belgium was keen to elevate cooperation with Kazakhstan to a new level.