King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrive at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the ceremonial hall in honor of the distinguished guests.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

The sides introduced members of the official delegations to each other.

The Chief of the Guard of Honor reported to the Head of State, and the Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries' national anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde walked along the blue carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan before leaving for talks in a restricted format.

As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They are accompanied by a 110-member delegation of ministers, business leaders, university rectors and journalists.

The royal couple’s visit will take place from October 11 through 14. This is their first state visit to a Central Asian nation.