Tokayev holds narrow-format talks with King and Queen of the Belgians

During the talks, the President described the first state visit by the King and Queen of the Belgians to Kazakhstan as a historic event opening a new chapter in bilateral partnership.

“It is a great honor for me to welcome you in Astana. This is a historic visit that has attracted so much attention from our society. I am very much grateful that a distinguished delegation to Kazakhstan includes representatives of Government and regional authorities, the business, the academia, and the media. As Crown Prince, you visited Kazakhstan three times. We greatly appreciate your commitment to developing relations with our country and have always felt your support,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

President Tokayev described Belgium as a longstanding and valued partner of Kazakhstan in Europe.

“Next year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. Over the years, we have forged close relations rooted in genuine friendship and mutual respect. Our trusted cooperation is underpinned by continuous political dialogue. We are closely following your achievements. They are truly impressive. We must follow your suit and learn from your experience. I fondly recall my visit to Belgium five years ago and the substantive talks we held at that time. My return visit to Brussels in June of this year and my talks with Prime Minister Bart De Wever reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening the partnership,” the Head of State said.

The royal couple’s visit will take place from October 11 through 14. This is their first state visit to a Central Asian nation.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high-ranking guests at Astana Airport on Sunday, October 11.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are accompanied by a 110-member delegation of ministers, business leaders, university rectors and journalists.