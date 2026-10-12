Belgium keen to elevate cooperation with Kazakhstan to new level, King Philippe

During the meeting, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde expressed their sincere gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome and hospitality, highlighting, in particular, the country’s socioeconomic achievements and Kazakhstan’s growing standing on the international stage.

Photo credit: Akorda

“Kazakhstan is a very important country for us and is doing very well. The entire Central Asian region is also of great significance. In Belgium, we take a keen interest in your region, and we have come here with a high-level delegation. Of course, we know each other well. Our countries have maintained excellent relations for 35 years, and we intend to celebrate this anniversary. At the same time, we are convinced that we can bring them to a higher level. My delegation includes representatives from a wide range of promising, future-oriented sectors. Mr President, I know you have adjusted your schedule to make time for us and accompany us. We are extremely touched by this. We greatly appreciate the honor you have bestowed upon us and the time you have devoted to us,” King Philippe of the Belgians said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the President described the first state visit by the King and Queen of the Belgians to Kazakhstan as a historic event opening a new chapter in bilateral partnership.

The royal couple’s visit will take place from October 11 through 14. This is their first state visit to a Central Asian nation.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high-ranking guests at Astana Airport on Sunday, October 11.