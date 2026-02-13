Alexander Bublik reaches quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

Bublik’s opponent in the round of 16 was Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. The match went the full three sets. In the opening set, Bublik prevailed in a tie break, 7:6. Struff responded in the second set, taking it 6:4. The decisive set went to the Kazakhstani player, who confidently closed out the match with a 6:3 victory.

As a result, Alexander Bublik secured a 2:1 win in sets and booked his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina had also advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha.