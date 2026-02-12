Elena Rybakina advances to quarterfinals of WTA 1000

In the round of 16, Rybakina faced a tough challenge from China’s Zheng Qinwen. The match lasted 2 hours and 27 minutes and went the distance, with the Kazakhstani player securing a comeback victory 4:6, 6:2, 7:5.

During the match, Rybakina served six aces, made one double fault, and converted three of nine break points.

In the quarterfinals, the world number one from Kazakhstan will take on Canada’s Victoria Mboko.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rybakina was crowned champion of the Australian Open 2026, defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final.