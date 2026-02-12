EN
    Elena Rybakina advances to quarterfinals of WTA 1000

    10:40, 12 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina has advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rybakina advances to quarterfinals of WTA 1000
    Photo credit: KTF

    In the round of 16, Rybakina faced a tough challenge from China’s Zheng Qinwen. The match lasted 2 hours and 27 minutes and went the distance, with the Kazakhstani player securing a comeback victory 4:6, 6:2, 7:5.

    During the match, Rybakina served six aces, made one double fault, and converted three of nine break points.

    In the quarterfinals, the world number one from Kazakhstan will take on Canada’s Victoria Mboko.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rybakina was crowned champion of the Australian Open 2026, defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final.

    Elena Rybakina Sport Tennis Kazakhstan
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
