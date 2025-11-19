Uzbek star names strongest rival for Silk Way Star grand finale

According to the singer, the caliber of the project participants is exceptionally high, making serious rivalry hard to discuss. Nevertheless, among all the contestants, she specifically highlighted Armenia's representative, Saro Gevorgyan.

"We are all professionals here. We all sing incredibly well. However, if we are talking about a rival, I really, really want to surpass Saro Gevorgyan. He is the contestant from Armenia," Madinabonu Adilova shared. "I love him very much. He is awesome. I think he is the most talented person on this project and a pure professional. Every show is stable for him; he has no bad performances," she continued.

The artist noted that she sees the show as a creative challenge rather than direct competition. Moreover, Madinabonu highlighted the friendly atmosphere, explaining how she keeps in touch with her colleagues off-air.

"He is a friend of mine, and we talk often. We have a shared group chat where we all communicate. That is, we have a very friendly atmosphere on the project," the singer added.

As Qazinform previously reported, seven of Asia’s strongest voices have entered the home stretch:

• ALEM (Kazakhstan)

• Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

• Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

• Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

• Zhang Hexuan (China)

• Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

• Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

The Grand Finale will take place on 22nd November and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly TV Channel at 8 p.m. Simultaneous broadcasts will be held in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be determined through a combined system:

50% - jury decision, 50% - online voting by viewers.

Everyone can support their favorite contestant on the silkwaystar.org website.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Project Silk Way Star is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).