Silk Way Star: Astana readies for Grand Finale

Rehearsals, individual coaching sessions, and technical run-throughs are underway both on stage and backstage ahead of the decisive event.

Seven singers are now working on the final performances:

• Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

• Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

• Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

• Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

• ALEM (Kazakhstan)

• Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

• Zhang Hexuan (China)

Photo credit: Qazinform

Each performance is meticulously prepared together with a dedicated team of Kazakhstani professional vocalists, choreographers, and stylists.

Photo credit: Qazinform

The finalists are receiving active support from their loved ones. Yazmin Aziz’s parents and her beloved are currently following the project in Astana. Meanwhile, Kazakh singer ALEM is supported by his wife at the performances. Madinabonu Adilova's mother will also join her in the coming days.

Such family attention gives the participants crucial emotional support and confidence before the final.

Photo credit: Qazinform

As Qazinform previously reported, the final episode will take place on 22nd November and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly TV channel at 8 p.m. Simultaneous broadcasts will be held in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

Photo credit: Qazinform

The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be determined through a combined system:

50% - jury decision, 50% - online voting by viewers.

Everyone can support their favorite contestant on the silkwaystar.org website.

Photo credit: Qazinform

Silk Way Star has become the first vocal project in Central Asia to unite artists from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The contestants include winners of international competitions, well-known singers, and prominent representatives of their musical schools.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a European designer praised Silk Way Star's professional content.