Silk Way Star announces finalists: Major vocal project unites 12 countries and multi-million audience

Seven strongest voices of Asia in the finale

Following the semi-final, the following seven contestants advanced to the final:

• ALEM (Kazakhstan)

• Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

• Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

• Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

• Zhang Hexuan (China)

• Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

• Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

This episode was, according to the international jury, the most challenging one: for the first time, the contestants performed in duets with Kazakh singers 6eluchchi, A.Z., Marzhan Arapbayeva, and Mona Songz, allowing them to demonstrate their vocals in new styles and combinations.

The semi-finalists performed original songs, national pieces, and popular hits from their countries, demonstrating a level worthy of international stages.

Geography never seen before

Silk Way Star has become the first vocal project in Central Asia uniting artists of such scale. The project features performers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

All of them are winners of international competitions, well-known singers and prominent representatives of their musical schools.

From its very first episodes, the project has turned into a major cross-cultural media product, creating a unique space for creative exchange between the region’s countries.

In addition, Silk Way Star has become one of the most ambitious music projects in recent years. The total potential audience of broadcasts in the participating countries and on international television channels exceeds 1 billion viewers. Such reach makes the project a new cultural brand in Central Asia and enhances interest in the regional music scene.

Viewers from Baku to Ulaanbaatar

Silk Way Star is broadcast on:

• Space TV (Azerbaijan)

• TV Safina (Tajikistan)

• Muzyka and Madaniyat (Kyrgyzstan)

• UBS and AIST Global TV (Mongolia)

• Zor TV (Uzbekistan)

• Georgian Times (Georgia)

In Kazakhstan, episodes are broadcast every Saturday at 8 p.m. on the Jibek Joly TV and at 10:30 p.m. on the Silk Way international TV channel .

The project has already been recognized as a new instrument of cultural diplomacy, serving as a platform for uniting the traditions, languages, and creative schools of the region.

The final episode will take place on 22 November and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly TV channel at 8 p.m. Simultaneous broadcasts will be held in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be determined through a combined system:

50% - jury decision, 50% - online voting by viewers.

Everyone can support their favorite contestant on the silkwaystar.org website.

Silk Way Star project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Yazmin Aziz emerged as a leader with 128 points in the previous episode. Despite receiving the lowest score, Fakhriddin Hakimov remained in the competition thanks to a veto by jury member and renowned Chinese producer Hong Bing. Thus, the organizing countries of the project - Kazakhstan and China - have exhausted their right of veto.