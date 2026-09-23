US to build two military bases in Greenland

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York following Trump’s address to world leaders.

Trump described the deal as “tremendous for Europe and for the United States and for everybody and for Greenland,” adding that it had been “long in the making” and would lead to a “long-term, fantastic relationship” between the sides.

Under the agreement, the United States may establish a so-called Golden Dome missile defence system in Greenland. Trump also announced plans to expand the US military footprint on the island.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We’ll be building two very major military bases,” Trump said.

Addressing the UN General Assembly before the signing, Trump said the agreement gives Washington “permanent control over security and all other needs” in Greenland. He added that no US adversary would be allowed to establish a military presence or make sensitive investments there without Washington’s “express written approval.”

Frederiksen said the agreement reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and recognizes the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.

“There has been no decision on the content of what Golden Dome will look like, so it is too early to say anything about it,” she said.

Nielsen said Greenland had maintained its “red lines” during negotiations and wanted to rebuild “mutual trust” with the United States.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, occupies a strategically important position between North America and Europe. The United States already operates Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Greenland, Denmark, and the United States were expected to sign an agreement strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic next week.