Trump says US reached Greenland security deal ahead of expected signing

According to the Danish Prime Minister’s Office, the three governments are expected to sign the agreement during the UN General Assembly. It will enter into force after the necessary national parliamentary procedures are completed.

US President Donald Trump, however, said in a post on Truth Social that the United States had already entered into an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would give Washington what he described as “permanent control over security” in Greenland.

“The United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland,” Trump wrote.

Trump said the arrangement would come at no cost to the United States and described it as an “Infinite Life” agreement with no end date.

According to the US president, the agreement would prevent US adversaries from establishing military bases or maintaining a military presence in Greenland, as well as from making sensitive investments there without Washington’s written approval.

Trump also said the United States would “immediately begin” developing a large military presence in parts of Greenland and would work with Greenlanders on related development and construction.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Naalakkersuisut, Greenland’s government, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the agreement would strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States and the Western alliance.

“It is encouraging that we are about to make an agreement that will ensure and strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the Western Alliance,” Nielsen said.

He added that the agreement recognizes Greenland’s interests and its role in international cooperation.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement would strengthen common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic region and contribute to the security of NATO and Europe.

She stressed that the agreement also recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination. The Danish government did not provide further details on the terms of the agreement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iceland summoned US Ambassador Billy Long after Trump shared a map depicting Greenland, Iceland, Canada, and several other countries under the US flag.