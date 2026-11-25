On Wednesday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) determined that the practices of the 14 economies that create or sustain excess manufacturing capacity are unreasonable and burden U.S. commerce. That finding makes them actionable under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The proposed headline rates range from 20% to 40%. However, the duties would be capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals that have already been concluded or are still being negotiated.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said many trading partners had adopted "industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market-distorting practices" that undermine the U.S. manufacturing base.

According to Greer, statements at the G7, the G20, the WTO and other forums have failed to bring about change. As a result, he said, President Trump is proposing action to "level the playing field for American workers".

China would face the highest capped rate, 20%. It would be added to the tariffs of roughly 25% imposed on Chinese goods during Trump's first term. The USTR said this rate is in line with the China-U.S. trade truce that expires on January 10, but China's rate would rise to 40% if the truce collapses. About $30 billion of Chinese imports that are under consideration for tariff cuts through the bilateral Board of Trade mechanism would be exempt.

Vietnam would face a capped rate of 20% if it reaches a trade agreement with Washington and 35% if talks fail. India has yet to conclude a trade deal with the U.S. It would face a 17% rate if an agreement is finalized and 25% otherwise.

The USTR proposed a capped rate of 18% for Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh. Japan, South Korea, the European Union and Switzerland would face 15%, including existing Most Favored Nation duties. Singapore would receive a capped rate of 10%.

Mexico and Norway were also covered when the investigations were launched on March 11, but they were left out of the proposals because the USTR has not yet made determinations on them.

The new duties would not be stacked on the 10% and 12.5% tariffs introduced in July on 60 trading partners over alleged lax enforcement of anti-forced-labor laws.

The tariffs would not take effect until after public hearings that begin on January 25, 2027. Written comments and requests to appear are due by January 5, 2027. During the investigation, the USTR heard testimony from nearly 140 witnesses and reviewed 1,070 written comments.

The proposals come after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs in February, which Trump has vowed to restore. They also follow the Republican Party's losses in the U.S. midterm elections.

Washington has long accused China of subsidizing its industries and flooding global markets with low-cost exports, from steel to electric vehicles and solar products. Beijing reiterated its opposition to tariff and trade wars and rejected the overcapacity allegations, but it did not threaten retaliation.

"The so-called issue of 'industrial overcapacity' does not really exist and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday. He added that tariff wars and trade wars serve no one's interests and that the two sides should resolve their issues through consultation on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

In a separate move, the USTR proposed a new 10% tariff on imports of finished commercial aircraft made by Brazil's Embraer. It also proposed higher duties on Brazilian sugar imports that exceed quotas. The agency said these steps are part of an effort to push Brasilia to address alleged unfair trade practices. Both products had been exempt from the 25% tariffs on Brazilian goods imposed in July.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the leaders of China, the United States and Russia held their first-ever trilateral meeting in Shenzhen and adopted a joint declaration on energy supplies and nuclear risk reduction.