Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Kylin Villa, a lakeside residence in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The talks began in the late afternoon local time and lasted more than an hour. The three leaders made no joint remarks to the press afterward.

The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev. China was represented by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Cai Qi, and Beijing’s ambassadors to the U.S. and Russia, Xie Feng and Zhang Hanhui.

How the meeting came together

The idea of a three-way meeting was first raised publicly in September. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Trump had discussed it during their September 8 phone call. Before that, the three leaders had met in pairs several times this year. Trump visited Beijing in May, and Putin arrived days later. In September, Xi made a state visit to Washington, where the two sides extended their trade truce by two months, to January 10, 2027.

On October 19, Trump said he would be willing to meet Putin and Xi in China. In early November, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed it was “in communication with relevant parties”. On November 14, the White House announced the meeting, and Peskov said the three sides had agreed to hold it on November 19. Two days later, Beijing said the leaders would discuss “world peace”.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen on November 18 and was met at the airport by Xi. According to the Kremlin, Trump and Putin held an informal meeting that day, and Putin also met Xi. On Thursday, after the APEC plenary session, Trump held separate talks with Putin and then with Xi before the three-way meeting began.

What the leaders said

Xi said the first meeting of the three heads of state was of “groundbreaking significance”. He set out four principles for relations among major powers: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue. “Constructive cooperation among them is not a matter of choice, but an absolute necessity,” Xi said. He described nuclear weapons as a “sword of Damocles” over humanity and spoke of a world free of nuclear weapons as the long-term goal.

Trump told his counterparts that “we are really making history”. He said the three countries were uniquely positioned to discuss reducing the number of nuclear weapons and lowering the risk of their use.

“No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement,” he said.

In his earlier talks with Xi, Trump said Washington and Beijing both wanted energy to keep flowing through the Strait of Hormuz and agreed that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Putin called the three countries victors of World War II that share responsibility for global peace. He said Russia, the U.S. and China had a shared interest in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The Peace Declaration

After the meeting, the Kremlin said the leaders had adopted a joint statement. The document, published by the Chinese side as a “Peace Declaration”, sets out four points.

● As permanent members of the UN Security Council, the three countries pledged to promote UN reform to help the organization respond more effectively to global challenges and maintain international peace and security.

● They said they plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to benefit countries around the world and reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

● The leaders emphasized the importance of state consent and the immunity of state officials. They said the International Criminal Court and similar bodies must avoid abusing their jurisdiction.

● They reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought and agreed to hold talks on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation.

The published points do not mention Ukraine, Iran, Taiwan or trade. They also set no timeline or format for the nuclear dialogue.

Implications

The three leaders came to Shenzhen with different emphases. Xi framed the meeting around the principles that should govern relations among major powers and called for joint efforts on nuclear disarmament. Putin focused on the three countries’ shared legacy as World War II victors and on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Trump put nuclear arms reduction first and linked it to the war with Iran and the security of energy routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Alongside nuclear risks and energy supplies, the declaration addresses UN reform and the jurisdiction of international courts.

The format itself may matter as much as the text. Before Thursday, the leaders of the world’s three largest nuclear powers had never sat down together in this way. For Beijing, hosting the meeting showed China in the role of convener. For Moscow, it meant direct engagement with both Washington and Beijing at the top level. For Washington, it opened a channel on arms control and energy security.

The nuclear commitment comes after New START, the last treaty limiting deployed U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear arms, expired in February 2026. The pledge to hold talks is the first trilateral commitment of its kind. Turning it into a binding agreement will be hard, however. Beijing has long maintained that its arsenal is much smaller than those of Washington and Moscow and should not be limited on equal terms.

The pledge echoes a call Kazakhstan has made for years. The country closed the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site on August 29, 1991, after the Soviet Union had conducted 456 nuclear tests there. It later gave up the nuclear arsenal it inherited after the Soviet collapse, then the world’s fourth-largest. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly urged nuclear-weapon states to resume high-level dialogue. In his address marking the 35th anniversary of the test site’s closure this August, he called for negotiations among nuclear powers, the earliest possible entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and decisive multilateral action to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons use. In 2026, Kazakhstan also chairs the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

The energy commitments reflect shared concern over supply disruptions in the Gulf. The declaration does not say how the increase in refined product supply would be organized.

The summit also drew concern from countries that were not in the room. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that the three powers were free to meet, but that Ukraine must take part in any talks on its own future. Supporters of the format say regular contact among nuclear powers lowers the risk of miscalculation. Critics fear that major powers could make decisions on regional conflicts without the states involved. The declaration as published does not address that question directly.

The next tests will come soon. The Group of 20 summit in Miami in December is expected to bring Trump and Xi together again. Putin has been invited, and the Kremlin has linked his decision to the results of the Shenzhen talks. The U.S.-China trade truce is due to expire on January 10.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Donald Trump invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to join the G20 Summit in Miami.