U.S. President describes Kazakhstan as beautiful and rich country

Introducing the leaders of the Board of Peace member states, the U.S. President described Kazakhstan as a beautiful and wealthy nation. In his speech, Donald Trump referred to the heads of state participating in the Summit as true global leaders whose decisive actions are making a significant contribution to the cause of strengthening peace, stability, and international dialogue.

Photo credit: Akorda

As part of this highest-level event, members of the executive bodies of the Board of Peace delivered reports. Participants were presented with plans for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, including infrastructural development, security assurance, and international financing.

Photo credit: Akorda

Member of the Senior Executive Board Jared Kushner presented the master plan for the development of Gaza, noting that it is envisioned to become a modern space with favorable living conditions for the population and sustainable socio-economic development.

World Bank President Ajay Banga emphasized that the financial mechanisms of the Board of Peace will be based on the principles of full transparency and the targeted allocation of funds.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of the International Stabilization Force, General Jasper Jeffers, spoke on measures aimed at ensuring security and maintaining stability in Gaza.

The Chief Commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, Ali Shaath, presented approaches to coordinating reconstruction efforts and engaging with international partners.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting also featured remarks by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, President of Romania Nicușor Dan, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of State of Saudi Arabia Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco Nasser Bourita, and others.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit. President Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, where he delivered a speech. The President of Kazakhstan affirmed the nation's commitment to joining efforts aimed at the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.