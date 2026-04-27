US nuclear official fired over leak, Hegseth confirms

Responding to a question from a reporter affiliated with media figure James O’Keefe, Hegseth stated: “Yeah, he won’t work here anymore,” referring to Andrew Hugg, a U.S. Army official responsible for chemical and nuclear surety.

The question followed reports published earlier this week by O’Keefe, claiming that Hugg had disclosed sensitive information to an individual he met via a dating application.

Asked whether the incident would lead to changes in espionage awareness or internal security training, Hegseth emphasized that the Department of Defense remains vigilant.

“We’re always looking for internal threats, and leaking is taken very seriously,” he said during the press conference, underscoring the department’s strict stance on handling classified information. At the same time, Hegseth criticized certain media practices, noting: “Some of the reporting done by some of the people in here is incredibly problematic. They’re willing to publish things based on classified information that would potentially harm those in harm’s way.”

According to O’Keefe, video footage released online allegedly shows Hugg sharing details related to U.S. nuclear capabilities and chemical safety protocols in a public setting.

The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed further details regarding the scope of the alleged leak or potential legal proceedings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had asked Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down.