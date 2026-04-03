U.S. Army Chief of Staff steps down

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement on X that George “will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately.”

STATEMENT:



General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) April 2, 2026

The Army chief of staff typically serves a four-year term. Randy George, a career military officer and a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, was nominated for the post in 2023 by former President Joe Biden.

The reasons for his departure have not been officially disclosed. At the same time, a Pentagon representative noted: “The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation.”

According to U.S. media reports, Vice Chief of Staff General Christopher LaNeve will serve as acting Army chief of staff.

Since taking office, Hegseth has dismissed more than a dozen senior military officials, including the Chief of Naval Operations and the Air Force’s Vice Chief of Staff.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $901 billion defense policy bill, marking one of the largest military spending measures in recent years.