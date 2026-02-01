US begins talks with Cuba as Trump pressures oil supplies

Speaking aboard Air Force One to reporters, Trump said he asked Mexico not to send oil to Cuba and that Sheinbaum agreed. He described her response as cooperative. Trump also said his administration has “started to talk to Cuba” as part of broader efforts to pressure the island economically.

The remarks came after Trump signed an executive order allowing the United States to impose tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States had declared a national emergency in response to the policies and actions of the Cuban government.