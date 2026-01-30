U.S. declares national emergency over actions by Cuban authorities

In a statement, the White House said the Cuban government has taken steps that the United States views as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” originating in whole or in substantial part outside U.S. territory. In particular, Cuban authorities are accused of cooperating with states and entities considered hostile by Washington, including Russia, China, and Iran, as well as of supporting transnational groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

According to the U.S. administration, Cuba hosts foreign military and intelligence facilities on its territory that could be used to collect information against the United States, and continues to deepen defense and intelligence cooperation with China.

The executive order also cites alleged human rights abuses by the Cuban authorities.

“Further, contrary to the interests and foreign policy of the United States, the Cuban communist regime supports terrorism and destabilizes the region through migration and violence. The communist regime persecutes and tortures its political opponents; denies the Cuban people free speech and press; corruptly profits from their misery; and commits other human-rights violations,” the White House said.

As part of the declared national emergency, the United States is introducing a mechanism for additional customs duties. The measure allows for the imposition of extra ad valorem tariffs on imports from countries that directly or indirectly supply oil and petroleum products to Cuba. Decisions on applying such tariffs will be made following assessments by the U.S. Department of Commerce in coordination with the State Department and other agencies.

The order stipulates that Washington reserves the right to modify or revoke the measures if circumstances change, if other countries take retaliatory steps, or if Havana revises its policies.

