UNESCO representative hands over Betashar ritual inscription certificate to Kazakh State Counselor

A regular meeting of the Kazakh National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO on Friday welcomed the decision to add the Betashar, a Kazakh traditional wedding ritual, to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity late last year.

The meeting also highlighted the need to step up work to add Kazakhstan’s archival and historical and documentary materials to the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. It was noted that the script for the genealogy of Kazakh Khans was inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in April this year.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the preparation for the upcoming events, including the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Nurgisa Tlendiyev at the UNESCO headquarters and the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Underground Mosques of Mangistau are in the running for a UNESCO’s World Heritage status.