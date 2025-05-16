Kazakhstan’s Underground Mosques of Mangistau in the running for UNESCO’s World Heritage status

Speaking at the meeting focused on cooperation prospects with UNESCO and ISESCO, State Counselor Karin highlighted the importance to implement the tasks set by the Head of State, as the latter attaches priority to cooperation with UNESCO.

In his remarks at the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau in last March, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has many unique natural and historic sites that need preservation and promotion globally, said Karin.

He added: “The nomination of the Underground Mosques of Mangistau as a UNESCO World Heritage Site was submitted to UNESCO upon the Head of State’s task, as the country expects a visit by the International Council on Monuments and Sites this fall”.

As reported previously, Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin held on Thursday a meeting of the editorial team of the seven-volume academic book “The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day” in Almaty.