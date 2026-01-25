UNESCO highlights youth role on International Day of Education 2026

The observance, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, underscores the central role of education in peace, sustainable development and human dignity.

In its official statement, UNESCO stresses that without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, countries will fail to achieve gender equality and break cycles of poverty. The organization notes that 250 million children and youth remain out of school, while 763 million adults are illiterate, calling the continued violation of the right to education unacceptable and urging systemic transformation.

The 2026 theme - The power of youth in co-creating education - places young people at the heart of global education reform. According to UNESCO, people under 30 make up more than half of the world’s population and represent a key force for innovation and social change. At the same time, they are disproportionately affected by inequality, poverty and limited access to quality education and decent employment.

Marking the day, UNESCO will host a series of hybrid and online events at its headquarters in Paris, bringing together youth, students and international decision makers. Discussions will focus on meaningful youth participation in education policy, student led initiatives and the role of young people in rethinking teaching and learning amid rapid technological change.

UNESCO emphasizes that engaging youth as partners in shaping education systems is essential to ensure inclusive, future oriented learning and to advance Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to guarantee quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

