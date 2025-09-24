UN General Assembly: Leaders focus on Gaza, climate, and reform of international institutions

UN Secretary-General António Guterres set the tone by warning that the world has entered “an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering.” He described impunity as the root of modern conflicts, condemned the Hamas attacks of October 7, but stressed that the collective punishment of Palestinians and the devastation of Gaza are unacceptable. Guterres also sounded the alarm on climate change, saying the 1.5°C goal is slipping away.

Photo credit: Akorda

Annalena Baerbock, President of the General Assembly, admitted that this is “not an ordinary year.” She argued the UN Charter remains as relevant as ever but only if member states have the will to respect it. She added that even the UN as an institution must undergo a “renovation” to cope with contemporary crises.

The conflict in Gaza dominated the speeches of many world leaders. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva linked the war to a broader erosion of democracy and multilateralism, stressing that poverty and hunger are as destabilizing as extremism. He described the events in Gaza as genocide and urged the international community to act decisively.

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan painted a grim picture of the humanitarian catastrophe, calling it not a fight against terrorism but occupation, deportation and genocide. He accused those who remain silent of complicity and demanded immediate accountability under international law.

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

Jordan’s King Abdullah II reminded the Assembly of the world’s unfulfilled promise of “Never again,” saying that Palestinians continue to endure cycles of indiscriminate bombings, displacement and denial of basic rights. He argued that security will only be possible with a genuine two-state solution.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa went even further, declaring that there is a growing consensus Israel is committing genocide. He tied the crisis to the urgent need for Security Council reform, underscoring that Africa and South America remain without permanent representation despite their global role.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also used his address to call for a stronger role of the Security Council in achieving Middle East peace. Condemning a recent Israeli strike in Doha that killed both Hamas members and a Qatari officer, he stressed that only a firm stance from the Council can ensure Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the creation of a state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He urged more countries to recognize Palestinian statehood and pointed to Qatar’s broader mediation efforts in Ukraine, Africa and Syria.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump used his speech to defend his record and criticize the UN as ineffective, claiming his administration had already ended several wars. His remarks on Gaza were more limited, focusing mainly on the demand for the release of hostages.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

Calls for institutional change echoed throughout the session. President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa pressed for Security Council reform, while Chile’s President Gabriel Boric emphasized the need for gender equality at the highest level of the organization. He nominated former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet for the role of Secretary-General, pointing out that in 80 years the UN has never been led by a woman.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned that “serious violations of international law have become a new normality” and urged comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including Security Council expansion with stronger representation for Asia, Africa, Latin America and middle powers.

Photo credit: Aqorda

He proposed Kazakhstan as a platform for renewed nuclear disarmament talks and drew attention to climate risks, stressing that Central Asia is warming at twice the global rate. Melting glaciers in the Alatau mountains, he said, threaten water and food security for millions. Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for a two-state solution in the Middle East and called for full protection of civilians in Gaza with unhindered humanitarian access.

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto positioned his country as a peace broker, offering to deploy up to 20,000 peacekeepers to Gaza or other conflict zones such as Ukraine, Sudan or Libya. He stressed the need for unity rather than fragmentation.

Beyond conflicts and institutional debates, the climate crisis ran as a common thread. Guterres warned of a closing window to act, Lula called the fight against hunger and poverty the only war worth waging, and Tokayev described Central Asia as a region already experiencing accelerated warming. For many leaders, climate change was not a separate agenda item but a multiplier of conflict, migration, and insecurity.

The speeches at the UN General Assembly highlighted deep divisions: leaders from the Middle East, Africa and Latin America pressed for accountability and systemic reform, while Western powers emphasized procedural diplomacy.