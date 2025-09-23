US achievements, climate policies, and immigration: Trump’s address to UN

At the start of his address, Trump joked about a malfunctioning teleprompter, prompting laughter from the assembly. Departing at times from his prepared remarks, he discussed multiple topics, including crime reduction in US cities, international conflicts, and the achievements of his administration.

He highlighted recent highs in US stock markets, reductions in taxes and regulations, and increased domestic and foreign investment. “This is indeed the golden age of America,” he said, adding that the U.S. economy is the “hottest country” in the world. He also emphasized border security and immigration control as part of the US's efforts to protect its citizens and maintain law and order.

On the topic of international security, Trump touched on the Gaza conflict. While expressing disagreement with a proposed two-state solution, he called for an end to hostilities and the release of hostages, presenting these measures as priorities for regional stability.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

A substantial portion of his speech focused on climate and energy issues. He questioned mainstream scientific consensus on global warming, calling climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated in the world” and asserting that prior predictions by the UN and other organizations “were wrong.”

He also criticized wind power and so-called green policies, warning that reliance on such measures could harm nations’ prospects. “No more global warming, no more global cooling,” he said, framing his remarks as guidance for world leaders and emphasizing his own confidence in predicting outcomes.

Trump also addressed weapons of mass destruction, advocating for the cessation of biological and nuclear weapons development. He proposed an artificial intelligence-based verification system to monitor compliance. “We can never use them. If we ever use them, the world literally might come to an end,” he said, highlighting the potential global consequences of such weapons.

Throughout the speech, Trump questioned the role of the United Nations in supporting US and global efforts to end ongoing conflicts, reflecting critiques of the organization from his first term. He highlighted his administration’s claim of ending seven long-term conflicts without assistance from the UN despite its “major potential.”

Earlier in the session, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the importance of the United Nations in addressing global crises.

“The world needs our unique legitimacy, our convening power, our vision to unite nations, to bridge divides, and confront the challenges before us,” he said.

Guterres called for a stronger, more inclusive, and effective organization, highlighting the UN’s role in maintaining peace, dignity, and justice worldwide.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier shared that after his speech, Trump is scheduled to meet with Guterres, as well as leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union. He is also expected to participate in a multilateral meeting with representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Guterres and is also expected to address the UN later today as part of his working visit to the United States.