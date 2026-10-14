UEFA Youth League: Kairat U19 sweeps past Mladost 8-1 into next round

The second leg of the first round of the Domestic Champions Path was played on October 14 in Almaty at the FC Kairat Academy Stadium. The Kazakh club thrashed Montenegro's Mladost DJ 8-1.

Following a 5-0 win in the first leg in Montenegro, Kairat sealed a commanding 13-1 aggregate victory

The match in Almaty opened with early pressure from the hosts. Tore Ismagulov broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, before Daulet Orynbasar calmly converted a penalty in the 28th minute to double the lead. Striker Artur Trubin then struck twice in quick succession — in the 37th and 42nd minutes to complete a rapid first-half brace and make it 4-0 before the break.

In the second half, the visitors managed only a consolation goal from Petar Pantić in the 70th minute. Kairat then scored four more: Daniyar Tashpulatov (76th), Abylay Toleukhan (79th), Nurzhan Yerkin from the penalty spot (88th) and Abylay Zhilkaydar in stoppage time (90+1). Late in the match, the visitors' Edi Nikocevic lost his composure and was sent off, leaving Mladost a man down.

In the second round, the Almaty squad will face Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

Earlier today, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov won gold at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in the United States.