Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov wins gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships in US

In the final, Ashrapov faced Armenia’s Gaspar Terteryan, securing a narrow 4-3 victory in a closely contested bout.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Aibek Aitbekov also won gold in the men’s 60 kg category. He defeated Ukraine’s Yevhen Pokovba 5-4 in the semifinals before claiming a convincing 13-4 victory over Azerbaijan’s Elmir Aliyev in the final.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Two other Kazakh wrestlers are still competing for medals at the championships.

In the 87 kg category, Temirlan Turdakyn advanced to the final after defeating a Russian wrestler 2-1. He will face Iran’s Yasin Ali Yazdi in the gold medal bout.

Meanwhile, in the 130 kg category, Jokhar Uzarov will compete for bronze after losing his semifinal match.