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    Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov wins gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships in US

    10:03, 14 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov has claimed gold in the men’s 72 kg Greco-Roman wrestling category at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, USA, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov wins gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships in US
    Photo credit: the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    In the final, Ashrapov faced Armenia’s Gaspar Terteryan, securing a narrow 4-3 victory in a closely contested bout.

    Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov wins gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships in US
    Photo credit: the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Aibek Aitbekov also won gold in the men’s 60 kg category. He defeated Ukraine’s Yevhen Pokovba 5-4 in the semifinals before claiming a convincing 13-4 victory over Azerbaijan’s Elmir Aliyev in the final.

    Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov wins gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships in US
    Photo credit: the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Two other Kazakh wrestlers are still competing for medals at the championships.

    In the 87 kg category, Temirlan Turdakyn advanced to the final after defeating a Russian wrestler 2-1. He will face Iran’s Yasin Ali Yazdi in the gold medal bout.

    Meanwhile, in the 130 kg category, Jokhar Uzarov will compete for bronze after losing his semifinal match.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Youth of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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