    UAE leaders congratulate President of Kazakhstan on birthday

    14:45, 17 May 2025

    President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his birthday, WAM reports. 

    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdarbekov/Kazinform

    His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the President of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, the Presidents of Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan extended their birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

