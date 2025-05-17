Kazakh President holds phone talks with Uzbek counterpart

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the ongoing issues aimed at further promoting and enhancing Kazakh-Uzbek good neighborly relations, strategic partnership and alliance.

During the talks, the schedule of the upcoming bilateral meetings and multilateral events was discussed.

Special attention was placed to continuous work to form a new agenda for bilateral practical cooperation, encompassing priority directions such as trade, industrial cooperation, logistics, agriculture, tourism, education and culture.

As earlier reported, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a birthday message to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who turns 72 today.